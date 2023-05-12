Ambani bahu Radhika Merchant slays in ethnic attires
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
For her pre-engagement Radhika had worn a pretty pink fuschia lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant is glowing in this nude-coloured lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant had once worn a simple blue salwar kameex that had embroidery in white.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika here has worn a pretty yellow suit set and paired it up with a golden necklace, jhumkas and passa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant is always known for her glam and chic fashion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant knows to make her fans drool over her in traditional attire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mint green outfit is all you need like Radhika to look stylish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the extravagant saree that Radhika has worn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika knows to impress her fans with her dressing sense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika looks the best in her Bharatnatyam costume.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fitness secrets of top Bollywood stars
Find Out More