Top 10 times Bollywood heroines got wet in the rain or under a waterfall and scorched the screens
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Shweta Tiwari gave her sagging career a push by donning a wet white sari in the upcoming film, Bin Bulaye Baarati.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, director Raj Kapoor featured debutante Mandakini under a waterfall in a very wet saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shirodkar didn't shy away from romancing Anil Kapoor under a waterfall in the song Krishna Krishna in Rakesh Roshan's film Kishen Kanhaiya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat Aman emerged from the water in a wet white sari.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut went all wet in a red chiffon saree for the movie Once Upon a Time In Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were seen getting wet in an erotic rain dance number in De Dana Dan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zeenat Aman was seen seducing Manoj Kumar in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's wet chiffon sari look in the film Chandni is still considered sexy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor looked wet and sexy in Bhaage Re Mann in Chameli.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol looked sexy while dancing in rain in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol got wet in Bhool na jaana in the film Humraaz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol and Aamir Khan's magic worked in the song Dekho Na from Fanaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com