Top 10 times Bollywood heroines got wet in the rain or under a waterfall and scorched the screens

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Shweta Tiwari gave her sagging career a push by donning a wet white sari in the upcoming film, Bin Bulaye Baarati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, director Raj Kapoor featured debutante Mandakini under a waterfall in a very wet saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar didn't shy away from romancing Anil Kapoor under a waterfall in the song Krishna Krishna in Rakesh Roshan's film Kishen Kanhaiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat Aman emerged from the water in a wet white sari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut went all wet in a red chiffon saree for the movie Once Upon a Time In Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were seen getting wet in an erotic rain dance number in De Dana Dan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeenat Aman was seen seducing Manoj Kumar in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi's wet chiffon sari look in the film Chandni is still considered sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor looked wet and sexy in Bhaage Re Mann in Chameli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol looked sexy while dancing in rain in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol got wet in Bhool na jaana in the film Humraaz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol and Aamir Khan's magic worked in the song Dekho Na from Fanaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com