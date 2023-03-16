Top 10 times Deepika Padukone made India proud at global events

Time and again Deepika Padukone has put India on the global map. Here are some of her biggest global moments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Oscar 2023 Presenter

Deepika Padukone took over the 95th Academy Awards stage to present RRR song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars

Unveiled the FIFA trophy

World Cup trophy The diva was the first Indian to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy in December 2022.

Cannes Jury Member

Deepika Padukone was part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The Met Gala

Deepika Padukone has also graced the MET Gala red carpet

XXX Hollywood Debut

She made her Hollywood movie debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xender Cage.

The World’s Most Beautiful

The Pathaan actress was listed alongside renowned international celebrities as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world as per Golden Ratio of Beauty

Featured on Meghan

Markle's podcast The Piku actress made India proud by appearing on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes.

International magazines honored her work

Variety included her twice in the International Women's Impact Report

The face of global luxury brands

The Bollywood actress endorsed global luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

TIME influential people

In 2018 TIME magazine named her "One of the 100 most Influential People" across the globe.

