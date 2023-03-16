Top 10 times Deepika Padukone made India proud at global events

Time and again Deepika Padukone has put India on the global map. Here are some of her biggest global momentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Deepika Padukone took over the 95th Academy Awards stage to present RRR song Naatu Naatu at the OscarsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
World Cup trophy The diva was the first Indian to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy in December 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has also graced the MET Gala red carpetSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She made her Hollywood movie debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xender Cage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan actress was listed alongside renowned international celebrities as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world as per Golden Ratio of BeautySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Markle's podcast The Piku actress made India proud by appearing on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Variety included her twice in the International Women's Impact ReportSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood actress endorsed global luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2018 TIME magazine named her "One of the 100 most Influential People" across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!