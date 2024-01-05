Top 10 times Deepika Padukone served the most gorgeous looks in sarees
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
There is no outfit that Deepika Padukone can't pull it off! But she definitely looks the most gorgeous in sarees.
The Jawan actress looks so elegant in sarees given her tall frame and perfectly-toned body.
Even at International festivals, Deepika Padukone has made sure to spread her desi charm in sarees.
You need no jazzy sarees, a simple floral print can make you stand out from the crowd just like Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone is truly a retro queen. The flower on the hair bun adds to the vibe.
Deepika Padukone is royalty personified in this red banarasi saree.
Pearl accessories are perfect to go with any colour of saree. Deepika looks divine in pink.
At a Chappaak event, Deepika Padukone opted for this multi-coloured Sabyasachi saree and left everyone floored.
Isn't this 'so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow' worthy?
Black and gold is a classic combo. Add Deepika Padukone's charm to it and it turns into a visual treat.
