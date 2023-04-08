Disha Patani flaunts her midriff and toned legs

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023

Disha Patani always loves to flaunt her toned legs in shorts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani looks too hot in these boxer shorts. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Baaghi actress looks just so stunning in this shorts and crop top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha looks the smartest in this denim co-ord attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha knows the art of looking effortless every time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is denim shorts and a sports bra to look edgy like the star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flaunt your hot body like Disha did in this gym attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha knows the art of flaunting her washboard abs and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha always loves to showcase her hot figure in attire that she wears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We love the curvy figure that Disha has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who put education before films

 

 Find Out More