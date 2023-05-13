Aashram hottie Esha Gupta beats the heat in bikinis

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Esha Gupta surely has the best bikini body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta is a hot poser in a bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta makes heads turn with her crazy bikini photoshoots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is an orange bikini to look sexy like Esha Gupta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta is totally sizzling in this frame and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What a bikini body Esha Gupta has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Guta looks stunning in bikini photoshoots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta does a lot of workout to maintain her bikini body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta floral monokini is the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta knows to turn up the heat in a bikini on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses class 12th board exam result

 

 Find Out More