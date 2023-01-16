Top 10 times Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain showed her sultry side in sarees

Anveshi Jain is known to ooze hotness in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at her saree snaps where she has worn hot blouses and shown her bold side.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Hottest

Anveshi Jain is known to blow the minds of people with her bold saree photos on Instagram.

Sexy back

The star was seen flaunting her curvaceous back in a blue coloured saree.

Diva

The Gandi Baat actress looks the prettiest in this pink coloured drape. What do you think about the same?

Ultra gorgeous

This snap of the diva in a sheer white six yard drape has made us skip our heart beat.

Classic

Anveshi looks the best in a black coloured saree and we cannot stop looking at the frame.

Sensuous

Anveshi totally looks sexy in this backless blouse and her sea of followers are in love with the picture.

Flaunting her body

Anveshi is boldly flaunting her cleavage in this low plunging neckline blouse which is eye popping.

Sizzling

Anveshi looks too hot in this white coloured saree and is a real diva.

Sultry vibes

Anveshi is exuding glam in this striped saree where she left her tresses also open.

Stylish

We love the way Anveshi has worn this saree in style where she is exuding hotness.

