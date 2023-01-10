Top 10 times Hrithik Roshan proved he is the OG Greek God

Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest and fittest stars of the Bollywood industry. There is a reason as to why he is called the Greek God of Bollywood; check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
Hrithik, undoubtedly is one of the finest and the fittest stars of the Bollywood industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star has a body which can make any woman salivate and surely have sleepless nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor looks hot and works hard to maintain himself and his sculpted body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look into his social media account, and you will be inspired to sweat it out in the gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor in an interview had once revealed that for him beauty is about self expression as he does not believe in outer beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Hrithik, beauty has always been about how one perceives the world from outside.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has a body which he takes care of by eating healthy and by working out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is called as the Greek God of Bollywood because of his dynamic physique.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a reason why the actor is one of the sexiest man alive. This is because of his lean frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is preparing hard for his next movie Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
