Top 10 times Hrithik Roshan proved he is the OG Greek God

Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest and fittest stars of the Bollywood industry. There is a reason as to why he is called the Greek God of Bollywood; check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Fittest actor

Hrithik, undoubtedly is one of the finest and the fittest stars of the Bollywood industry.

Ripped physque

The star has a body which can make any woman salivate and surely have sleepless nights.

Good looks

The actor looks hot and works hard to maintain himself and his sculpted body.

Fitness goals

A look into his social media account, and you will be inspired to sweat it out in the gym.

Does not believe in outer beauty

The actor in an interview had once revealed that for him beauty is about self expression as he does not believe in outer beauty.

Perception

For Hrithik, beauty has always been about how one perceives the world from outside.

Works hard

The actor has a body which he takes care of by eating healthy and by working out.

Bang Bang

The actor is called as the Greek God of Bollywood because of his dynamic physique.

Sexisest man

There is a reason why the actor is one of the sexiest man alive. This is because of his lean frame.

Workfront

The actor is preparing hard for his next movie Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

Thanks For Reading!

