Top 10 times Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her curvaceous frame setting the internet on fire 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Janhvi looks breathtaking in this corset-styled deep red gown.

Another corset-gown in Janhvi's wardrobe. She really likes to flaunt her curves. 

Janhvi Kapoor has the most amazing Instagram ever. Her photoshoots are very sensuous. 

The actress loves sharing her event looks online. And they all are LIT. 

Janhvi usually opts for shock value or earthen hues. 

She can be desi village belle and still rock the Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor just living her 'Palat' moment. 

Nothing bests the lady in black, that too, in a strapless body-hugging gown.

Janhvi Kapoor loves to experiment and go bold with her looks. Here's one of them.

The actress looks darn pretty in this royal blue outfit.

Here's Janhvi Kapoor dishing out her boldest looks. 

