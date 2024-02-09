Top 10 times Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her curvaceous frame setting the internet on fire
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Janhvi looks breathtaking in this corset-styled deep red gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another corset-gown in Janhvi's wardrobe. She really likes to flaunt her curves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor has the most amazing Instagram ever. Her photoshoots are very sensuous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves sharing her event looks online. And they all are LIT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi usually opts for shock value or earthen hues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She can be desi village belle and still rock the Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor just living her 'Palat' moment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nothing bests the lady in black, that too, in a strapless body-hugging gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor loves to experiment and go bold with her looks. Here's one of them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks darn pretty in this royal blue outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Janhvi Kapoor dishing out her boldest looks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 Korean Dramas with the most addictive soundtracks to watch on OTT
Find Out More