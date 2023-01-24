Top 10 times Kangana Ranaut inspired us with her curly hairstyles

Kangana Ranaut has perfect curly tresses. If you are a curly hair girl like the actress then opt for these simple easy hairstyles which will make you look phenomenal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Cury mane

Kangana has no shame in wearing her curly tresses with a lot of pride and attitude.

Chic look

Kangana has wavy tresses which she can always tie in a bun or leave it open.

Stylish

Kangana has stylish curls which she carries off with a care free attitude and how?

Fearless

Kangana knows to rock in her natural curls and we love the way she did this chic ponytail.

Inspiration

If you are curly-haired then take inspiration from the actress. Add earrings to detail your bun look.

Hair goals

The actress is known to set styling goals with her curly hair. She likes to naturally tease her tresses.

Let your tresses dry

If you have curly hair then it is important that before stylish you let them dry naturally.

Simple look

We love the simplicity that the actress has carried off as she pulled off an easy curly hairstyle.

Smart look

Kangana always looks smart with her simple, easy-breezy hairstyles which are commendable.

Airport look

If you are catching a flight or going for a date all you need to do is keep your short curly tresses open.

Thanks For Reading!

