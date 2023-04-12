Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 casual looks to try

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen today outside a dubbing studio wearing Ralph Lauren's blue t-shirt. She looked cool and comfortable in the same.

The Crew star had once worn a pretty printed white t-shirt which amped up her style game.

Kareena looked sporty in the same white t-shirt but this time she paired it with white jeans.

Kareena knows to ace the casual look and how?

Kareena knows to keep things comfy and stylish even in an oversized t-shirt.

The actress knows to look cool and beat the summer heat in a strapless black top.

Kareena's casual look is not complete without a Dior crossbody bag.

Kareena is taking her motherly duties seriously wearing a blue casual shirt and jeans.

Kareena is the goddess of fashion. No one can beat her.

Who would even say the star is 42?

