Top 10 times Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always proved that no one can look as sexy as her in the colour black. Here, take a look at her alluring photos in the hot colour.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Glamorous look

The actress was seen wearing a little black bodycon dress which you too can wear for all cocktail occassions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charming

The Begum of Pataudi was slaying in a black dress and sweeped the social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fabulous

The sexy black dress of Kareena had a pretty drape on the neck that showcased her sexy figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Experimental

No one can defeat Bebo when it comes to wearing the colour black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion cues

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's wardrobe if you want to seek inspiration to rock in the colour black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fire

Bebo in this black slit dress is surely setting the full screen on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

Kareena wore this sexy black coloured bodycon dress from Ralph Lauren that costed around Rs 1.81 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionable

Kareena has millions of reasons to prove us that black will always be in the fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exquisite

The sexy diva of Bollywood looks too hot in this black coloured gown and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic

The begum is known for her sexy sartorial picks and this black pantsuit looks too good on her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 trending shows and movies this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More