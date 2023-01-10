TOP 10 Times Katrina Kaif proved there's real beauty in simplicity

Let the Tiger 3 beauty Katrina Kaif break the myth and prove that real beauty lies in simplicity. TOP 10 looks of Katrina in simple attires.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jan 10, 2023

Chill time

A picnic in the garden can be in a short skirt and a tee, right? 

Goofball 

Katrina Kaif is a nature lover. She is the happiest amidst nature. Here's Kat in denim and a hoodie. 

Raju bhai pose

Anybody else who was reminded of Akshay Kumar's Raju pose after looking at the posture of Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif?

Forever denim girl 

The Merry Christmas beauty, Katrina Kaif, was forever a denim girl. Here's proof...

Bowling girl

A simple tee and denim look for a bowling date with your spouse, cool na? It's a score.

Crochet top 

Who else here loves crochet clothing like Katrina Kaif? The actress is dressed warmly and in warm colours too. 

Dungaree 

She is ready to hunt for some good pictures and adventure, of course! This one's from Katrina Kaif enjoying her vacay in Rajasthan.

Pretty lady 

Katrina Kaif does have stylish looks but we love her simplicity the most. Moreover, she can do both! Simple and glam, now that's goals!

What blues?

We bet your blues would have flown out of the window after seeing Katrina Kaif flash that pretty smile.

