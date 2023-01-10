TOP 10 Times Katrina Kaif proved there's real beauty in simplicity

Let the Tiger 3 beauty Katrina Kaif break the myth and prove that real beauty lies in simplicity. TOP 10 looks of Katrina in simple attires.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
A picnic in the garden can be in a short skirt and a tee, right?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif is a nature lover. She is the happiest amidst nature. Here's Kat in denim and a hoodie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anybody else who was reminded of Akshay Kumar's Raju pose after looking at the posture of Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Merry Christmas beauty, Katrina Kaif, was forever a denim girl. Here's proof...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A simple tee and denim look for a bowling date with your spouse, cool na? It's a score.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who else here loves crochet clothing like Katrina Kaif? The actress is dressed warmly and in warm colours too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is ready to hunt for some good pictures and adventure, of course! This one's from Katrina Kaif enjoying her vacay in Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif does have stylish looks but we love her simplicity the most. Moreover, she can do both! Simple and glam, now that's goals!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We bet your blues would have flown out of the window after seeing Katrina Kaif flash that pretty smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
