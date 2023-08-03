Top 10 times Malaika Arora looked like a bombshell in thigh-high slit gowns

Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her stylish and sexy fashion outings

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Sexy

She looks sensational in a sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexiest

Malaika Arora looks glamorous always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Malaika Arora looks glorious in the sexy red outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Malaika Arora strikes a pose here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie and how?

Malaika Arora look sensational in the shimmering blue dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uber hot

Malaika Arora looks uber stylish in the faux leather dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy and how?

Malaika Arora looks sexy in the feathery blue dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Royal

Malaika Arora looks regal in the flowy gown with a high slit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Looks stylish

Malaika Arora looks stylish in the halterneck tassel dress with a side slit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Racing

She knows to set heart racing in a sexy way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot woman

She is hot as she nears 50.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before OMG 2, Top 10 films and web series in which Pankaj Tripathi shined the brightest

 

 Find Out More