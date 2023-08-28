Top 10 Times Malaika Arora wore the most daring outfits ever

Malaika Arora is a fashion queen and these pictures in daring outfits serve as proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Vision in white

Malaika Arora being the boss lady in plunging neckline pantsuit at a dinner outing.

Going backless

Malaika Arora flaunts her well-toned back at Style Icon Awards.

Red alert

Malaika Arora goes bold and beautiful in red cut-out gown for an event.

Classy

Malaika Arora knows how to dress classy.

High-slit gowns

Malaika Arora has a soft corner for high-slit gowns.

Fusion it up

Malaika's blue skirt with slits and crop choli makes her look HAWT.

Fairy-like

Malaika Arora's corset dress is simply fab.

Plunging necklines

Malaika Arora can pull off daring outfits with utmost confidence.

Glam it up

She definitely is the most glamorous diva in town.

Shimmer, shimmer!

Didn't we say Malaika Arora has a thing for plunging neckline gowns?

Black is always trendy

One can never go wrong with a black gown, right?

Oh la la

Malaika Arora can truly set the temperature soaring with her hotness.

