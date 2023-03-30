Top 10 times Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely breathtaking

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is surely the queen of Bollywood. Here, take a look at her regal looks which will make you believe in the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Stunning

In this never-seen-ever snap, Aishwarya looks just so stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty

As Queen Nandini, Aishwarya was seen showcasing her eternal beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Princess of Pazhuvoor

As Queen Nandini in PS1, she was seen wearing heavy jewellery and went for minimum makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paro

Aishwarya looked like a Bengali beauty in a saree, jewellery and the classic red big bindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest bride

The bridal wear of the actress in Jodha Akbar made her look ethereal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Aishwarya looks totally captivating in this frame which is a still from Umrao Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remember Nandini?

Aishwarya wore pretty sarees in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which made her look all things phenomenal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eye makeup

Aishwarya looks hot with her smokey eyes and makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss vibes

Aishwarya was seen slaying like a princess and exuding boss vibes in this denim and jacket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red hot

Ash looks sensational in this red gown which she had worn it at Cannes Film Festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who were ousted from films without any notice or reason

 

 Find Out More