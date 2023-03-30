Top 10 times Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely breathtaking

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is surely the queen of Bollywood. Here, take a look at her regal looks which will make you believe in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023
In this never-seen-ever snap, Aishwarya looks just so stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Queen Nandini, Aishwarya was seen showcasing her eternal beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Queen Nandini in PS1, she was seen wearing heavy jewellery and went for minimum makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya looked like a Bengali beauty in a saree, jewellery and the classic red big bindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bridal wear of the actress in Jodha Akbar made her look ethereal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya looks totally captivating in this frame which is a still from Umrao Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya wore pretty sarees in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which made her look all things phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya looks hot with her smokey eyes and makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya was seen slaying like a princess and exuding boss vibes in this denim and jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ash looks sensational in this red gown which she had worn it at Cannes Film Festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!