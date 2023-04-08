Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's adorable moments
Siddhi Chatterjee
This picture of Priyanka playing with Malti is adorable.
The internet was blushing when Malti's first Diwali photos got released. Priyanka dressed her little one in a lehenga choli and put a bow on Malti's head.
Throwback to Priyanka revealing face of Malti at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Priyanka posted this cute selfie with her daughter which got a lot of love.
Throwback of PC's first photoshoot with Malti which melted netizens.
Malti visited India for the first time with her parents a few days ago, and this picture has melted everyone's hearts.
Priyanka is doing her makeup and Malti is staring. This snap is too cute for words.
Priyanka took Malti to Siddhivinayak temple as the little one visited India for the first time.
Malti's snap with her nani Madhu Chopra went viral and netizens could not stop praising.
The pair did not shy away from posing with Malti in front of the paps.
