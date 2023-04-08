Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's adorable moments

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023

This picture of Priyanka playing with Malti is adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The internet was blushing when Malti's first Diwali photos got released. Priyanka dressed her little one in a lehenga choli and put a bow on Malti's head.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Throwback to Priyanka revealing face of Malti at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka posted this cute selfie with her daughter which got a lot of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Throwback of PC's first photoshoot with Malti which melted netizens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti visited India for the first time with her parents a few days ago, and this picture has melted everyone's hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka is doing her makeup and Malti is staring. This snap is too cute for words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka took Malti to Siddhivinayak temple as the little one visited India for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti's snap with her nani Madhu Chopra went viral and netizens could not stop praising.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The pair did not shy away from posing with Malti in front of the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani flaunts her midriff and toned legs

 

 Find Out More