Radhika Merchant is most stylish Ambani bahu

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Radhika Merchant is the fiance of Akash Ambani and has become the talk of the entire town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika's fashion style is chic and all things elan. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her sartorial picks have made her the favourite of all her sea of followers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is a slayer in whatever she wears. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika is looking resplendent in this blue coloured lehenga and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The colour blue suits Radhika. We cannot stop staring at Radhika completely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is often spotted wearing pastel coloured lehengas which makes her look like a queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her pink coloured lehenga is shelling out all the princess vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika is a total saree lover and looks elegant in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika is a total saree lover and looks elegant in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora serves a hot yoga look again

 

 Find Out More