Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna cast a spell with her magical eyes

Rashmika Mandanna is one South Indian actress who has well defined eyes. Here's the secret to her magical eyes which deserves your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Boldest

Rashmika often lets her eyes speak for herself. She likes to apply kajal to add extra boldness to her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eye makeup game

You can apply different eye shadow colours if you have sexy eyes like the South Indian star.

Highlight your eyes

Use shimmery eye shadow if you have long and almond shaped eyes like the diva.

Eyeliner

Rashmika's eyemakeup is never complete without an eye liner which defines her eyes.

Popping eyes

Rashmika always looks glam as her eye makeup game is always on point and is sexy.

Prettiest

We don't have words to describe how cute the star looks here.

Sculpt the eyebrows

If you want a fuller look to your eyes, always use an eyebrow pencil for sharp eye look.

Mascara

If you want long lashes like the Goodbye actress, apply oodles of mascara like Rashmika did.

Let the eyes speak

Eyes speak louder than words, when it comes to talking about Rashmika's beauty.

Glossy eyes

Rashmika can start her own beauty product line because her glossy eyes make one sip wine.

Thanks For Reading!

