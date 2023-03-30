Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna dished out looks that proved she's a summer siren

Rashmika Mandanna knows to look hot in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at her scintillating pictures which are all things hot.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Summer is here

This snap of Rashmika is making us sweaty.

Trendy

Rashmika is looking too cute in this frame.

Attention worthy

Want to grab the attention of bae? Wear this green dress like Rashmika did.

No stone unturned

Rashmika looks so hot for the summer season.

Style

It is time for you to flaunt your summer style like a pro.

Attention-grabbing

Rashmika knows to steal the frame with her every picture and how?

Scroll down

Rashmika looks pretty in this picture and how?

Cutie

Rashmika looks cute like a button in this frame and how?

Fashion tale

She is a fashion icon of Tollywood.

Glam

Rashmika is looking too glam in this picture.

Thanks For Reading!

