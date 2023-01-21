Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her toned midriff

Rashmika Mandanna knows to showcase her toned figure in whatever outfits she wears. Take a look at her bold figure where she showed off her curves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2023
Rashmika knows that she has a sexy midriff so she often flaunts them in her snaps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress always makes it a point to show off her chiseled body to her sea of followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a reason as to why the National Crush of India makes everyone's heart skip a beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a black coloured sports bra to flaunt your toned figure and you are good to go.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika flaunts her toned midriff in a golden coloured lehenga and blouse like a pro.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks hot in this white coloured attire and we cannot stop staring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress gained a lot of fame with her movie Pushpa where she went de-glam and showed her sexy self.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva looks like a million dollar star in this black coloured saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika knows to stun in the colour red and how we wonder?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is the fittest star and the proof of the same is this snap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!