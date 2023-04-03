Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna floored fans with her enchanting smile

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her contagious smile. Take a look at her smiling photosSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023
Flaunt your million-dollar smile like Rashmika MandannaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna can flirt just with her expressions and smileSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t shy away from smiling teeth broadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
That smile when you are thinking of a happy momentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Which is brighter? The diva’s smile or the diya?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you realize is outfit is perfect for the occasion and best fits youSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mission Majnu actress simply lights up with her grinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa actress displays her inner beauty when she smilesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It's hard to look past this frameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
These photos of Rashmika Mandanna might have put a smile on your face tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!