Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna floored fans with her enchanting smile

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her contagious smile. Take a look at her smiling photos

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Million-dollar

Flaunt your million-dollar smile like Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flirtatious

Rashmika Mandanna can flirt just with her expressions and smile

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheerful

Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t shy away from smiling teeth broad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thinking

That smile when you are thinking of a happy moment

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Festive Vibe

Which is brighter? The diva’s smile or the diya?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam smile

When you realize is outfit is perfect for the occasion and best fits you

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the moment

The Mission Majnu actress simply lights up with her grin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inner beauty

The Pushpa actress displays her inner beauty when she smiles

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adorable

It's hard to look past this frame

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captivating smile

These photos of Rashmika Mandanna might have put a smile on your face too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra turns spy in Citadel; Top 10 actresses who have nailed the action heroine role

 

 Find Out More