TOP 10 times Rashmika Mandanna left us swooning over her dreamy looks 

Rashmika Mandanna is one helluva stunner. She is about to turn 27 next month and is winning hearts across the country. Here are some dreamy looks of the actress. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Heavy Smokey eyes

Only Rashmika can ace this heavily hooded eye makeup.

Wink

What would you do if Rashmika winks at you?

Stunner

She's not your average damsel in distress.

Indian Beauty 

Rashmika loves ethnic wear and she rules hearts every single time.

Winged

Rashmika always experiments with her looks and she pulls it off quite well. 

Red hot 

Uff, uff mirchi!

Hottie

Acing the backless and strapless trend at the same time. 

Golden Queen 

Rashmika was feeling quite gold the other day! 

Gorgeousness

Candid or not, her pics turn out the best!

Beauty in white 

White is always princess-y, just like Rashmika. 

