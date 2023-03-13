Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna wore backless outfits and oozed oomph

Rashmika Mandanna knows to slay it in backless outfits. Check out her hottest pictures right here which are enchanting and mesmersing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Temperature raised

Rashmika in a saree with a backless blouse is looking like a bomb.

Close up

This close up snap of the star in a backless green dress is too hot.

Hottest

Rashmika in a red dress looks too alluring and mesmerisng.

Crazy

There is a reason as to why Rashmika is called the national crush of India.

Sultry

All you need is a pink saree to look sexy like Rashmika.

Swag

Rashmika looks hot in this saree where she showcases her back.

Enchanting

Rashmika looks mesmerisng in this beige backless blouse.

Fresh

Rashmika looks too hot in this front stage.

Sexy

This snap is too sexy.

Heated

Rashmika is heating all things up in this frame.

