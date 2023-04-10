Top 10 times Salman Khan worked with family members in films
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Salman Khan has worked with his both brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan in Ready. The latter has a special appearance in the movie which was produced by the former.
Bhaijaan starred alongside his brother Sohail Khan in God Tussi Great Ho also starring Priyanka Chopra.
Salman Khan shared the screen with his brother Arbaaz Khan in 1999 film Hello Brother
Salman and Arbaaz have often acted together in films. Garv: Pride and Honor is another film in which both worked together.
Salman Khan collaborated with his father Salim Khan in 1991 Pathaar Ke Phool. His father was a writer for the film.
Salim Khan again turned writer for Salman Khan’s 1996 film Majhdaar.
The actor starred opposite his brother in law Aayush Sharma in action dram Antim: The Final Truth
Before turning into a full-time producer Sohail Khan acted in films and he shared the screen with his brother Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Arbaaz Khan has appeared in several films with his brother Salman and one is the hit movie Dabangg
The superstar headlined the 2021 action crime film Radhe which was produced by his brother Sohail Khan
