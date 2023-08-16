10 Times Sonam Bajwa slayed the style game

Sonam Bajwa is a true blue style diva and these pics are proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Red Hot

Popular actor Sonam Bajwa serves style goals as she poses in this red bodycon dress.

Off with the blues

Sonam raises her style stakes in this amplified blue wet dress from Syndical Chamber.

So Hawt

Fans can’t take their eyes off Sonam as she poses in a purple dress.

Dream Girl

Sonam showcases her enviably svelte frame in this dreamy golden sequined dress.

Pink Panther

The actress wows fans with her alluring beach avatar in a backless short pink dress.

Hottie

Sonam looks gorgeous as she flaunts her incredibly toned frame in this low-waisted skirt paired with a bralette.

Boss Lady

Sonam looks sleek in this formal blazer paired with baggy pants and a sports bra.

Style diva

Another photo to prove Sonam never disappoints her fans with her fashion choices.

Enchantress

Sonam looks effortlessly chic as she pairs a green crop top with a plunging neckline and denims.

