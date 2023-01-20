Top 10 times Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in monochrome outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia is known to choose a lot of monochrome outfits. She is known to raise the standard of glam quotient in the same. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Bold style

One cannot question the style sense of Tamannaah's as it is always bold and classy.

Sartorial picks deserve a note

Tamannaah's fashion choices are unique as she has a vague love for monochrome outfits.

Jaw dropping

The actress is known to wear monochrome attires majority of the times during the promotions of her movie.

Power suit

The South Indian diva looks pretty in a blue coloured body suit. Her lean frame can be seen.

Red hot

Tamannaah looks totally red hot in this attire and we cannot stop staring.

Gorgeous

The actress looks stunning in this blue coloured suit and how?

Sight to behold

The star is known to ooze elegance in whatever she wears like a boss.

Sweet in pink

The diva likes to wear body hugging monochrome outfits and strike iconic poses in the same.

Sexy

This snap of the star in a monochrome lehenga blouse is the sexiest we have seen.

Classic

The star looks like a hottie in this orange coloured power suit.

