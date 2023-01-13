Top 10 Tollywood stars shocking affairs

There have been many Tollywood stars whose love affairs have been pretty shocking. Check out the same right here which will totally stun you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

The ex-pair had given a lot of hints that they were dating as their Whatsapp conversation had become viral.

Anushka Shetty- Prabhas

They were rumoured to be dating but Prabhas's parents were not happy about the same.

Jagapathi Babu and Priyamani

Their chemistry on-screen was enough for fans to know their love for one another. Reportedly, they split after some time.

Trisha Krishnan- Rana Daggubati

Reportedly, Trisha and Rana were dating and it is interesting to note that they had not done any movies together.

Neha Sharma- Ram Charan

The news of their affair had spread in the South industry. They were rumours that they were to be married but things ended when Ram married Upasana.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Siddharth Narayan

The pair did a few movies together and did pooja together at Srikalahasthi temple. Things ended when Samantha married Naga Chaitanya.

Tarun Kumar- Shriya Saran

Their love affair was very famous but later Shriya denied the fact that she was dating Tarun.

Shraddha Srinath- Varun Sandesh

They were in a relationship for quite some time before calling it quits. They did not reveal the reason to their fans.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar

The pair had met on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. They dated for five years secretly before getting married in 2005.

Shruti Haasan-Siddharth Narayan

Reportedly they dated for one and a half years. They were also staying together before quitting their bond.

