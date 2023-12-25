Top 10 travel films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT that will give you vacation goals

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

One of the most loved movies is ZNMD which should be in your watch list always.

Queen gives us inspiration to travel alone and own the world.

All time favourite, Dil Chahta Hai will give you the urge to plan a trip with your friends.

Feel the love of belonging to one's own country by watching this film.

Visit foreign lands with this unique film to enjoy your evening with your partner.

DDLJ took us to another world with its mesmerizing destinations.

Go on a cruse journey with Dil Dhadakne Do.

Visit cool places like Shimla and Bhatinda while watching Jab We Met.

Piku takes you on a road journey which can never get tiring.

You can travel the world even with strangers, watch this movie and experience it yourself.

