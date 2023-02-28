Top 10 trending and viral celeb pics today: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and more

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actors Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities who got spotted in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023
Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in this outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actor Ranbir Kapoor looks his best in casuals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra wins hearts with his look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan gets spotted in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her residence in causals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora who is a fitness freak often gets spotted outside her gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde looks charming in denim jacket paired with jeans and T-shirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16's former contestant Archana Gautam gives boss lady vibes in bright pink pant suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday looked stunning in gym outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora oozes oomph with her hotness quotient.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!