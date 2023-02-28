Top 10 trending and viral celeb pics today: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and more

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actors Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities who got spotted in the city.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in this outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actor Ranbir Kapoor looks his best in casuals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra wins hearts with his look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan gets spotted in the city.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her residence in causals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who is a fitness freak often gets spotted outside her gym.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks charming in denim jacket paired with jeans and T-shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16's former contestant Archana Gautam gives boss lady vibes in bright pink pant suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked stunning in gym outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora oozes oomph with her hotness quotient.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: B-town hotties slay in gym outfits

 

 Find Out More