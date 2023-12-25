Top 10 trending movies and series on Netflix you must watch before 2023 ends

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Dhak Dhak is a freshly released drama which gives a motivational thought to ponder over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top Gun Maverik is a cult classic which you can watch on repeat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty gave a warm release with Sukhee and won everybody's hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Paani was the first survival series produced in India, according to Netflix, and it has generated a lot of curiosity ever since.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The TV version of The Bard of Blood, a spy novel by Bilal Siddiqi,  is the newest addition to Netflix's endless library of content.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Investigating the Koodathayi Murders, a real incident that took place in Koodathayi, Kerala, is the subject of this art work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The much awaited Leo was showered with love by the audience which makes it a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj has a good story along with one of the best performances by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Experience the family of a young prodigy named Sheldon Cooper, who you've already seen in The Big Bang Theory (2007) as an adult. Sheldon has particular difficulties since he is socially challenged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our King Khan ruled the box office and broke some records this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Christmas 2023: Top 10 movies to watch today with family and kids on OTT

 

 Find Out More