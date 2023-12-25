Top 10 trending movies and series on Netflix you must watch before 2023 ends
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023
Dhak Dhak is a freshly released drama which gives a motivational thought to ponder over.
Top Gun Maverik is a cult classic which you can watch on repeat.
Shilpa Shetty gave a warm release with Sukhee and won everybody's hearts.
Kaala Paani was the first survival series produced in India, according to Netflix, and it has generated a lot of curiosity ever since.
The TV version of The Bard of Blood, a spy novel by Bilal Siddiqi, is the newest addition to Netflix's endless library of content.
Investigating the Koodathayi Murders, a real incident that took place in Koodathayi, Kerala, is the subject of this art work.
The much awaited Leo was showered with love by the audience which makes it a must watch.
Mission Raniganj has a good story along with one of the best performances by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.
Experience the family of a young prodigy named Sheldon Cooper, who you've already seen in The Big Bang Theory (2007) as an adult. Sheldon has particular difficulties since he is socially challenged.
Our King Khan ruled the box office and broke some records this year.
