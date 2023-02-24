Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India sorts out your weekend watch list

Ranveer Singh's Circkus, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and more; a look at trending films on Netflix that will keep you hooked to the screens.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh's period comedy film will tickle your funny bones.

Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's Tamil language action heist film will keep you hooked.

Your Place Or Mine

This romantic comedy film is about Debbie and Peter who want different things from their lives.

Vadh

This thriller film stars Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and others in main roles.

Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs The Underworld

The story is about a crime boss and his powerful network across the city.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller film is beautiful.

DSP

This story is about a middle-class dad who seeks revenge from a gangster.

Blackhat

2015 American action thriller film is directed by Michael Mann.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana's action film is entertaining.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

This American action spy film is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

