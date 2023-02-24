Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India sorts out your weekend watch list

Ranveer Singh's Circkus, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and more; a look at trending films on Netflix that will keep you hooked to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023
Ranveer Singh's period comedy film will tickle your funny bones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar's Tamil language action heist film will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic comedy film is about Debbie and Peter who want different things from their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This thriller film stars Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and others in main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a crime boss and his powerful network across the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller film is beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This story is about a middle-class dad who seeks revenge from a gangster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2015 American action thriller film is directed by Michael Mann.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's action film is entertaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This American action spy film is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!