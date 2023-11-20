Top 10 trending new movies and series to watch on Amazon Prime Video this week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar is a comedy family drama.

Takeshi's Castle is a game reality show and the new season is hosted by Bhuvan Bam.

Aspirants highlights the journey and struggles of UPSC aspiring students.

Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer is an action comedy drama also starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

PI Meena is a web series centered on a young and troubled female investigating officer.

Pippa is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is a science fiction action film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is a family entertainer romance drama headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a Telugu language period drama starring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon.

Theeppori Benny is a Malayalam comedy-drama revolving around Benn and his father Vattakuttayil Chettayi.

