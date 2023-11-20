Top 10 trending new movies and series to watch on Amazon Prime Video this week
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar is a comedy family drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Takeshi's Castle is a game reality show and the new season is hosted by Bhuvan Bam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aspirants highlights the journey and struggles of UPSC aspiring students.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer is an action comedy drama also starring Tamannaah Bhatia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PI Meena is a web series centered on a young and troubled female investigating officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pippa is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is a science fiction action film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is a family entertainer romance drama headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Nageswara Rao is a Telugu language period drama starring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Theeppori Benny is a Malayalam comedy-drama revolving around Benn and his father Vattakuttayil Chettayi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to enter list of Top stars in 400 crore club by this day?
Find Out More