Top 10 trending OTT web shows on Netflix to binge watch this week

The Romantics, Class, Wednesday and more top 10 trending OTT web shows on Netflix that will leave you hooked this week.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

The Romantics

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, the four-part documentary series talks about the life of Yash Chopra.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter

The series is about a police officer who plans to remove crime from Bihar.

Love to Hate You

This is a South Korean television series directed by Kim Jung-kwon.

Red Rose

This series is about exploring the relationship between teenagers and online friends.

True Beauty

This is a South Korean television series starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na.

Wednesday

Wednesday is an American coming-of-age horror web show made by Charles Addams.

You 4

The American psychological thriller television series will leave you stunned.

Mr Queen

Mr Queen is about a modern-day chef who gets trapped in the body of a queen.

Crash Course in Romance

Another South Korean television series directed by Yoo Je-won.

Class

This web show talks about three youths attending an international school in Delhi.

