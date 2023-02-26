Top 10 trending shows and movies this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

We have made a list of movies and shows you need to watch on OTT platforms immediately as the content is enticing and refreshing as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
Watch this romantic drama series on Disney+ Hotstar that has Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj & DK in this crme thriller shows the world of an artist making fake notes. It is Shahid Kapoor's digital debut on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and others narrate their experience of working with Yash Raj Films on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani is seen talking about her personal life. Her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya is also shown on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an adaptation of the Spanish thriller named Elite which is based on three students who face challenges as they join a posh school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A princess is bitten by a wolf and an aristocrat gives her a ray of hope. Watch the same on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl learns the art of makeup and comes out of bullying through the same. Watch the same on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malyalam crime thriller is there on Amazon Prime Video and revolves around Muthu and Kannan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Rohit Shetty’s comedy film on Netflix that has Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in important roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur’s crime thriller is based on John Le Carre’s novel that has the same name. Watch the same on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!