Top 10 trending shows and movies this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

We have made a list of movies and shows you need to watch on OTT platforms immediately as the content is enticing and refreshing as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Dear Ishq

Watch this romantic drama series on Disney+ Hotstar that has Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani.

Farzi

Raj & DK in this crme thriller shows the world of an artist making fake notes. It is Shahid Kapoor's digital debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The Romantics

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and others narrate their experience of working with Yash Raj Films on Netflix.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

Hansika Motwani is seen talking about her personal life. Her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya is also shown on Disney+ Hotstar.

Class

This is an adaptation of the Spanish thriller named Elite which is based on three students who face challenges as they join a posh school.

The Wolf Princess

A princess is bitten by a wolf and an aristocrat gives her a ray of hope. Watch the same on MX Player.

True Beauty

A girl learns the art of makeup and comes out of bullying through the same. Watch the same on Netflix.

Thankam

This Malyalam crime thriller is there on Amazon Prime Video and revolves around Muthu and Kannan.

Cirkus

Watch Rohit Shetty’s comedy film on Netflix that has Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in important roles.

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur’s crime thriller is based on John Le Carre’s novel that has the same name. Watch the same on Disney+Hotstar.

