Top 10 Trisha Krishnan performances that are unmissable

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Trisha Krishnan as Kundavi in Ponniyin Selvan series was too good.

Trisha Krishnan received the Best Actress award for '96.

Trisha gave an impeccable performance in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Trisha Krishnan won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Kodi.

Ghilli brought out Trisha Krishnan's potential as a versatile actress.

Trisha Krishnan shined in Abhiyum Naanum amidst stellar cast like Prakash Raj and more.

Trisha Krishnan's performance in Mankatha was much appreciated.

Trisha Krishnan's performance in Hey Jude is one of her best.

Trisha was prolific as a dancer in Yennai Arindhal.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana showcased Trisha's potential as an actress.

