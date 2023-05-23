Top 10 true Indian crime documentaries on OTT platforms

Here is a list of true crime documentaries that shook the nationSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
These crime documentaries will leave shivers down your spine.
The show is based on the real story of a Delhi family whose entire three generations was found hanging in their apartment.
The documentary focus on a man who didn't let women independent and enjoy freedom in the vicinity he lived.
This docu-series revolves around four major criminal investigations of Bangalore.
This documentary explores the crimes of a serial killer who terrorized Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka stats.
This documentary is about Mumbai Police trying to take down the ruthless famous don Dawood Ibrahim.
This is about the Delhi riots that killed approximately 53 people and left 500 injured on 23rd February 2020 when US President Donald Trump landed in the nation's capital.
This docu-series explores white-collar crimes in India and how influential people rise to fame with help of crimes.
A serial killer openly challenged Delhi Police leaving bodies all over West Delhi.
This documentary is about Noida's famous double murders of Arushi Talwar and her house help.
This docu-series revolves around self-declared godman Swami Nithyananda.
