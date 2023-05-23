Top 10 true Indian crime documentaries on OTT platforms

Here is a list of true crime documentaries that shook the nation

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

True crime documentaries

These crime documentaries will leave shivers down your spine.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths - Netflix

The show is based on the real story of a Delhi family whose entire three generations was found hanging in their apartment.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom - Netflix

The documentary focus on a man who didn’t let women independent and enjoy freedom in the vicinity he lived.

Crime Stories: India Detectives - Netflix

This docu-series revolves around four major criminal investigations of Bangalore.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore - Netflix

This documentary explores the crimes of a serial killer who terrorized Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka stats.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld - Netflix

This documentary is about Mumbai Police trying to take down the ruthless famous don Dawood Ibrahim.

Delhi Riots — A tale of Burn & Blame - Voot

This is about the Delhi riots that killed approximately 53 people and left 500 injured on 23rd February 2020 when US President Donald Trump landed in the nation's capital.

Money Mafia - Discovery Plus

This docu-series explores white-collar crimes in India and how influential people rise to fame with help of crimes.

Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi - Netflix

A serial killer openly challenged Delhi Police leaving bodies all over West Delhi.

The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors - Disney+ Hotstar

This documentary is about Noida’s famous double murders of Arushi Talwar and her house help.

My Daughter Joined A Cult - Amazon Prime Video

This docu-series revolves around self-declared godman Swami Nithyananda.

