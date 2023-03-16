TOP 10 TV and Bollywood actresses who became mothers after the 'ideal age' passed

Sana Khan recently announced her pregnancy at the age of 34. In this web story, we bring to you 5 TV and 5 Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood after the 'ideal age'. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri welcomed her first child at 36-37. Two years later, at 38-39, she welcomed her second son.  

Anita Hassanandani 

Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first child with Rohit at 40. 

Rani Mukerji 

Rani Mukerji was 37 when she welcomed Adira with Aditya Chopra. 

Kishwer Merchant 

Kishwer Merchant conceived at the age of 40. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

At 38, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a mom to Aaradhya. 

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is 39 and is expecting her first child with Zaid Darbar. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Taimur at 36 and Jeh when she was 41. 

Dipika Kakar 

Dipika Kakar is expecting her first child with Shoaib Ibrahim. She is 36. 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty welcomed Viaan at 37. She welcomed Samaira through surrogacy at 45. 

Neha Marda 

Neha Marda is 37 and is expecting her first child with her husband. 

