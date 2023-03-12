Top 10 TV and Bollywood actresses who were fat shamed

There have been many Bollywood and TV stars who have been judged for putting on weight due to many factors. These were the celebrities who were criticised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023
The actress was fat-shamed after she became a mom to Mehr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture actress had hormonal issues because of which she gained weight. She was often told to lose weight when she was a teenager.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has often been trolled because of her weight however she never felt the need to react.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was trolled for gaining a lot of weight when she was blessed with Aaradhya. She did not pay attention to the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The desi girl revealed that her body weight fluctuates and people body shame because of the same when a couple of pounds are put on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kundali Bhagya actress was trolled for being overweight. She revealed in an interview with the Bombay Times, that she does not care about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 14 winner received hate comments after she gained weight post recovering from COVID-19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Anupamaa actress was body-shamed after she gave birth to her son Rudransh and her weight went to 86 kilos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After her dad passed away she put on weight and did not pay attention to the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was often trolled for gaining weight and people had an issue with the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
