Top 10 TV and Bollywood actresses who were fat shamed

There have been many Bollywood and TV stars who have been judged for putting on weight due to many factors. These were the celebrities who were criticised.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Neha Dhupia

The actress was fat-shamed after she became a mom to Mehr.

Vidya Balan

The Dirty Picture actress had hormonal issues because of which she gained weight. She was often told to lose weight when she was a teenager.

Sonakshi Sinha

She has often been trolled because of her weight however she never felt the need to react.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress was trolled for gaining a lot of weight when she was blessed with Aaradhya. She did not pay attention to the same.

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl revealed that her body weight fluctuates and people body shame because of the same when a couple of pounds are put on.

Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya actress was trolled for being overweight. She revealed in an interview with the Bombay Times, that she does not care about the same.

Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner received hate comments after she gained weight post recovering from COVID-19.

Rupali Ganguly

The Anupamaa actress was body-shamed after she gave birth to her son Rudransh and her weight went to 86 kilos.

Hina Khan

After her dad passed away she put on weight and did not pay attention to the same.

Rashami Desai

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was often trolled for gaining weight and people had an issue with the same.

