Top 10 TV celebs who messed with Bollywood stars

In showbiz there is always some controversy brewing in the background. Here are TV celebs who messed with Bollywood stars:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
She engaged in a serious argument with Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a result, he told her to mind her tone and have some respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita had a heated argument with Rhea Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This heated argument took place after SSR's death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uorfi had an intense tiff with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said many things against him after his comment on her style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn reprimanded famous comedy star Kapil Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This happened because Kapil arrived late on the set during the shoot of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fight began after the elimination from the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shinde criticised the judges of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!