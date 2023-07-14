Top 10 TV celebs who messed with Bollywood stars

In showbiz there is always some controversy brewing in the background. Here are TV celebs who messed with Bollywood stars:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Divya Agarwal

She engaged in a serious argument with Karan Johar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As a result, he told her to mind her tone and have some respect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita had a heated argument with Rhea Chakraborty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This heated argument took place after SSR's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi had an intense tiff with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She said many things against him after his comment on her style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma

Ajay Devgn reprimanded famous comedy star Kapil Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This happened because Kapil arrived late on the set during the shoot of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shinde

The fight began after the elimination from the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shinde criticised the judges of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar flaunts her priceless smile in these Top 10 pics

 

 Find Out More