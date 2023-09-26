Top 10 TV celebs who were attacked in public

These are the celebs who just get very badly tatcked in the public and in front of media..

Sep 26, 2023

Abhinav Kohli/Raja Chaudhry

They are both ex-husbands of top TV star Shweta Tiwari. Raja Chaudhry slapped Abhinav Kohli, alleging that he tried to molest Palak Tiwari.

Abhishekh Awasthi

Abhishekh Awasthi was slapped by Rakhi Sawant in public for cheating on her.

Gauahar Khan

One of the most notable faces on TV, Gauahar Khan was slapped by a mysterious on stage. He claimed to be offended by her dance and dressing style.

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao got slapped by Esha Deol on the set of Pyare Mohan in 2006. They both got into a cat fight during the filming.

Mika Singh

Mika Singh was slapped by Rakhi Sawant when he had forcefully tried to kiss her.

Priyank Sharma

Reality show star Priyank Sharma was hit by a mysterious man at a Gaziabad hospital when he went there for his mother's treatment.

Aditya Narayan

The 90's top singer Udit Narayan's son has also suffered when he got slapped by an unknown woman who alleged he made an offensive comment about her.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam was hit by some men when he was performing live in Mumbai. He was attacked as soon as he climbed down the stage.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover, who is married to Bipasha Basu, also faced humiliation when Jennifer Winget learned about his affair and slapped him on the set.

Akash Chaudhry

Splitsvilla fame Akash Chaudhry was recently attacked by a fan who threw a plastic bottle at him after clicking a selfie with him.

