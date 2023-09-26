Top 10 TV celebs who were attacked in public

These are the celebs who just get very badly tatcked in the public and in front of media..Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
They are both ex-husbands of top TV star Shweta Tiwari. Raja Chaudhry slapped Abhinav Kohli, alleging that he tried to molest Palak Tiwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishekh Awasthi was slapped by Rakhi Sawant in public for cheating on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most notable faces on TV, Gauahar Khan was slapped by a mysterious on stage. He claimed to be offended by her dance and dressing style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Rao got slapped by Esha Deol on the set of Pyare Mohan in 2006. They both got into a cat fight during the filming.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh was slapped by Rakhi Sawant when he had forcefully tried to kiss her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reality show star Priyank Sharma was hit by a mysterious man at a Gaziabad hospital when he went there for his mother's treatment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 90's top singer Udit Narayan's son has also suffered when he got slapped by an unknown woman who alleged he made an offensive comment about her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Nigam was hit by some men when he was performing live in Mumbai. He was attacked as soon as he climbed down the stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Singh Grover, who is married to Bipasha Basu, also faced humiliation when Jennifer Winget learned about his affair and slapped him on the set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Splitsvilla fame Akash Chaudhry was recently attacked by a fan who threw a plastic bottle at him after clicking a selfie with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
