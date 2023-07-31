Top 10 Ullu app web series that break all limits of boldness, watch them alone only

Here is a list of erotic and boldest web series on Ullu app.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Virgin Boys

This web series is about three boys struggling for physical pleasures.

Panchali

The web series revolves around a woman married to four brothers and have a son.

Riti Riwaj

This erotic web series focuses on women's sexual desires.

Bribe

This series centers around a woman who engages in sexual activity in order to receive her widow’s pension.

Melting Cheese

This is the boldest web series and suggested to watch alone.

MeeToo

This web series is inspired by well-known Bollywood’s MeeToo movement.

Julie

Julie is a romance drama and erotic web series.

Size Matters

This series is centered around a virgin Manpreet who wants her sexual desires to be met.

Palang Tod Zaroorat

This series has bold and erotic content.

Singardaan

This is another bold web series strictly to be watched if 18+.

