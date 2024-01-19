Top 10 underrated actors on OTT who deserve more love

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Jaideep Ahlawat, from Paatal Lok to the Three of Us, the actor has great versatility.

Rasika Dugal played the role of Beena in Mirzapur and Safia in Delhi Crime.

Shweta Tripathi played the role of Golu in Mirzapur, she was also a part of Kaalkoot, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, etc.

Jitendra Kumar in TVF shows, Kota Factory, Panchayat, etc gave commendable performances.

Sharib Hashmi played a prominent role in The Family Man and Mission Majnu.

Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his role in the web series Pataal Lok.

Tillotama Shome played a small role in Delhi Crime and Lust Stories 2 and is one to look forward to.

Adarsh Gourav played his part in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Guns & Gulaabs, Hostel Daze, and others.

Kubbra Sait played a role in Sacred Games while also playing a small role in Farzi.

Amruta Subhash gave a special performance in Bombay Begums and Lust Stories 2.

