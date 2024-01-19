Top 10 underrated actors on OTT who deserve more love
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Jaideep Ahlawat, from Paatal Lok to the Three of Us, the actor has great versatility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasika Dugal played the role of Beena in Mirzapur and Safia in Delhi Crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tripathi played the role of Golu in Mirzapur, she was also a part of Kaalkoot, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar in TVF shows, Kota Factory, Panchayat, etc gave commendable performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharib Hashmi played a prominent role in The Family Man and Mission Majnu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his role in the web series Pataal Lok.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tillotama Shome played a small role in Delhi Crime and Lust Stories 2 and is one to look forward to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adarsh Gourav played his part in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Guns & Gulaabs, Hostel Daze, and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kubbra Sait played a role in Sacred Games while also playing a small role in Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amruta Subhash gave a special performance in Bombay Begums and Lust Stories 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India right now
Find Out More