Top 10 underrated actors who deserve a lot more love and appreciation than they get

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Manav Kaul, Tumhari Sulu actor deserves the love and recognition for doing good roles.

Neeraj Kabi's performance in Talvar was terrific. Bollywood had good movies because of him.

Sharad Kelkar has been one of the most underrated stars of Indian cinema.

Maniesh Paul, the popular TV host is another underrated star.

Prateik Babbar, Smita Patil's son has great potential but has not got due recognition.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor did not receive the recognition that he should have got when alive.

Abhishek Banerjee is another unsung Bollywood hero.

Dino Morea reportedly had to knock on doors for work.

Aditya Roy Kapur, the Night Manager star is undervalued.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has given us good Bollywood movies but his talent has not been recognised.

