Top 10 underrated actors who deserve a lot more love and appreciation than they get
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Manav Kaul, Tumhari Sulu actor deserves the love and recognition for doing good roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neeraj Kabi's performance in Talvar was terrific. Bollywood had good movies because of him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharad Kelkar has been one of the most underrated stars of Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maniesh Paul, the popular TV host is another underrated star.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prateik Babbar, Smita Patil's son has great potential but has not got due recognition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor did not receive the recognition that he should have got when alive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Banerjee is another unsung Bollywood hero.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino Morea reportedly had to knock on doors for work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur, the Night Manager star is undervalued.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Nitin Mukesh has given us good Bollywood movies but his talent has not been recognised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is behind Govinda's ruined career?
Find Out More