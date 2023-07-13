Top 10 underrated Bollywood actors who showed the world what they are capable of through OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi had a hard time in movies gaining recognition but achieved success through web series Mirzapur.

Manoj Bajpayee has been working in movies for years but he became big post the success of The Family Man.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui became talk of the town after web series Sacred Games.

Radhika Apte became an OTT star having worked in big movies.

Ali Fazal is now more known as Guddu Bhaiya his character from Mirzapur.

Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops became a hit.

Shefali Shah tasted fame through web series like Delhi Crime and Human.

Amit Sadh struggled in movies but got fame through the web series Breathe.

Rasika Dugal gained popularity through web series like Delhi Crime, Mirzapur and more.

Divyendu has featured in several movies but gat recognition in Mirzapur.

