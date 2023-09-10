Top 10 underrated Bollywood actresses who deserve more love and admiration

Underrated Bollywood actresses who deserve a lot more limelight and fame.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Rasika Duggal

Mirzapur 3 actress aces every character with much ease and elan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tillotama Shome

English Medium actress is rising in Bollywood pretty fast. Her acting is simply flawless. She was fab in Lust Stories 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Madan

Her journey from the small screen to the silver screen is commendable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirti Kulhari

The actress has always stolen the show with her remarkable performances in Pink, Blackmail, Uri: Surgical Strike, Four More Shots Please and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra

Dangal actress has time and again left fans thrilled with her acting chops. She has an impactful role in Jawan as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma

Despite her great performances in films, we do not see her much.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kubbra Sait

The Gully Boy actress has often challenged gender stereotypes with her unusual roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha

Audiences have yet to acknowledge the Fukrey 3 actress' talent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin

The actress has always left an unforgettable impression in minds with her strong roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat Kaur

Ritesh Batra’s Lunchbox actress has proved her capability of being a flawless actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

