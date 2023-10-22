Top 10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some comedy movies that didn't receive the attention they deserved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
A quirky action-comedy that tells the story of a man born with a rare condition that makes him immune to pain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satirical comedy that tackles the issue of recession in a humorous way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A comedy-drama inspired by the real-life story of a notorious thief.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This low-budget film offers clever humor with stellar performances by Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming family comedy that follows the journey of a middle-class schoolteacher trying to buy his dream car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hilarious comedy about a man who stumbles upon a suitcase filled with money, only to find himself in a web of chaos and absurdity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A delightful comedy set in a quirky village where a letter writer becomes an unlikely hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around a Bollywood fanatic who ends up in Pakistan, leading to some comical cross-border interactions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A delightful family comedy revolving around property issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dark comedy that explores the life of an aspiring actor who gets caught up with the Mumbai underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!