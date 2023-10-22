Top 10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some comedy movies that didn't receive the attention they deserved.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Netflix

A quirky action-comedy that tells the story of a man born with a rare condition that makes him immune to pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phas Gaye Re Obama - Amazon Prime Video

A satirical comedy that tackles the issue of recession in a humorous way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! - MX Player

A comedy-drama inspired by the real-life story of a notorious thief.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheja Fry - Amazon Prime Video

This low-budget film offers clever humor with stellar performances by Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Dooni Chaar - Netflix

A heartwarming family comedy that follows the journey of a middle-class schoolteacher trying to buy his dream car.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lootcase - Disney+ Hotstar

A hilarious comedy about a man who stumbles upon a suitcase filled with money, only to find himself in a web of chaos and absurdity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome to Sajjanpur - Netflix

A delightful comedy set in a quirky village where a letter writer becomes an unlikely hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Filmistaan - Disney+ Hotstar

This film revolves around a Bollywood fanatic who ends up in Pakistan, leading to some comical cross-border interactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khosla Ka Ghosla - Disney+ Hotstar

A delightful family comedy revolving around property issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mithya - Amazon Prime Video

A dark comedy that explores the life of an aspiring actor who gets caught up with the Mumbai underworld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ahead of Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, Top 10 Bollywood actors who showed their dark side playing villain

 

 Find Out More