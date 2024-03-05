Top 10 underrated Bollywood directors who deserve more love and recognition

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Zoya Akhtar is an influential director known for exploring Mumbai's entertainment industry and themes of friendship and family.

Vishal Bhardwaj known for dark adaptations of Shakespearean works like Omkara and Haider, with musical elements.

Abhishek Chaubey noted for realistic portrayals of rural India in films like Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, addressing social issues.

Vikramaditya Motwane, the flagbearer of indie cinema with acclaimed films like Udaan and Lootera, known for experimental narratives.

Anand Gandhi has done critically acclaimed for philosophical films like Ship of Theseus and documentaries like An Insignificant Man.

Dibakar Banerjee explores societal truths in films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Shanghai, often winning national acclaim.

Shoojit Sircar likes to address societal issues with humor and depth, notable for films like Vicky Donor and Piku.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s notable for poignant storytelling in films like Masaan, addressing caste dynamics and societal complexities.

Raj and DK is a popular duo known for fast-paced and entertaining films like Shor in the City and series like The Family Man.

Hansal Mehta is a respected director for tackling real-life issues in films like Shahid and Aligarh, and collaborations with Rajkumar Rao.

