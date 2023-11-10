Top 10 underrated Bollywood films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Masaan film beautifully weaves multiple narratives in the setting of Varanasi, yet it didn't get the recognition it truly deserved. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Margarita with a Straw is about a young woman with cerebral palsy, this film is a beautiful exploration of self-discovery and sexuality. Available on Netflix.
Newton film follows the story of a sincere government clerk trying to conduct a fair election in a conflict-ridden area. Despite its critical acclaim, it didn't gain the attention it deserved. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ankhon Dekhi revolves around a man who decides to believe only what he sees, leading to a profound journey of self-realization. Despite its strong storytelling, it's often overlooked. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ugly is an intense thriller by Anurag Kashyap, the film explores complex characters and a twisted narrative but remains under the radar. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year explores the life of a struggling salesman and received critical acclaim but went largely unnoticed by audiences. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Manorama Six Feet Under is a gripping thriller, with Abhay Deol in the lead, went unnoticed despite its engaging storyline. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Khosla Ka Ghosla is a comedy-drama is a delightful take on the struggle of middle-class families in dealing with property-related issues. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dor is a poignant tale of two women from contrasting backgrounds brought together by a tragedy. Watch on SonyLiv.
Manto portrays the life of the famous Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Though it received praise from critics, it didn't achieve mainstream success. Watch on Netflix.
