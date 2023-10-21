Top 10 underrated Bollywood movies one must not miss on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some Bollywood movies that received less attention than deserved

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year - Amazon Prime Video

This film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, explores the life of a struggling salesman and received critical acclaim but went largely unnoticed by audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manto - Netflix

Manto portrays the life of the famous Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Though it received praise from critics, it didn't achieve mainstream success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaan - Disney+ Hotstar

This film beautifully weaves multiple narratives in the setting of Varanasi, yet it didn't get the recognition it truly deserved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton - Amazon Prime Video

This film follows the story of a sincere government clerk trying to conduct a fair election in a conflict-ridden area. Despite its critical acclaim, it didn't gain the attention it deserved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dor - SonyLiv

A poignant tale of two women from contrasting backgrounds brought together by a tragedy, this film is known for its powerful performances but didn't receive widespread attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankhon Dekhi - Amazon Prime Video

This unique film revolves around a man who decides to believe only what he sees, leading to a profound journey of self-realization. Despite its strong storytelling, it's often overlooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margarita with a Straw - Netflix

A touching story about a young woman with cerebral palsy, this film is a beautiful exploration of self-discovery and sexuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugly - Disney+ Hotstar

An intense thriller by Anurag Kashyap, the film explores complex characters and a twisted narrative but remains under the radar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under - Amazon Prime Video

This gripping thriller, with Abhay Deol in the lead, went unnoticed despite its engaging storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khosla Ka Ghosla - Disney+ Hotstar

This comedy-drama is a delightful take on the struggle of middle-class families in dealing with property-related issues. It received acclaim from critics but remained underrated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian movies bringing folk culture and local folklore to life to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More