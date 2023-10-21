Top 10 underrated Bollywood movies one must not miss on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some Bollywood movies that received less attention than deservedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
This film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, explores the life of a struggling salesman and received critical acclaim but went largely unnoticed by audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manto portrays the life of the famous Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Though it received praise from critics, it didn't achieve mainstream success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film beautifully weaves multiple narratives in the setting of Varanasi, yet it didn't get the recognition it truly deserved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film follows the story of a sincere government clerk trying to conduct a fair election in a conflict-ridden area. Despite its critical acclaim, it didn't gain the attention it deserved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poignant tale of two women from contrasting backgrounds brought together by a tragedy, this film is known for its powerful performances but didn't receive widespread attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This unique film revolves around a man who decides to believe only what he sees, leading to a profound journey of self-realization. Despite its strong storytelling, it's often overlooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A touching story about a young woman with cerebral palsy, this film is a beautiful exploration of self-discovery and sexuality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An intense thriller by Anurag Kashyap, the film explores complex characters and a twisted narrative but remains under the radar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This gripping thriller, with Abhay Deol in the lead, went unnoticed despite its engaging storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy-drama is a delightful take on the struggle of middle-class families in dealing with property-related issues. It received acclaim from critics but remained underrated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
